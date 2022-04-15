Did Britney Spears secretly get married? She gushes over 'husband' Sam Asghari in new Instagram post

28 March 2022 79 Views

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on already for more than a month. A relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns has led to hundreds of civilian deaths, has destroyed critical infrastructure and forced millions of people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe. But the devastation is far from over, despite the economic sanctions imposed to Russia by the West. Speaking with CNN Greece’s Christos Gavalas, Peter Zalmayev, Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, talks about the unpredictability of this war and says Vladimir Putin hates Ukraine for not submitting to him.